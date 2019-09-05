MIDSOMER MURDERS: JOHN BARNABY'S TOP TEN DVD Debut from Acorn TV on September 17

Acorn TV features the DVD debut of the limited-edition collection MIDSOMER MURDERS: John Barnaby's Top Ten on September 17, 2019. Specially selected by star Neil Dudgeon, who stars at DCI John Barnaby, these 10 standout episodes from the fabulously macabre detective drama are presented here in a collectible limited edition set with witty and revealing anecdotes about the show's production. The DVD 6-Disc set features the 10 episodes with the bonus commentary, plus 20 Things to Do in Midsomer... Before You Die documentary, and an exclusive set of 4 Midsomer postcards ($99.99, Amazon.com). Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America's most popular and largest streaming service focused on British and international television.

Ever affable and amusing, Dudgeon introduces each mystery, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and favorite memories that explain his selections and provide a window into the on-set antics. With choices like funniest moment, favorite storyline, best costumes, and unlikeliest murder weapon, these entertaining episodes highlight the many charms that make this long-running British series a hit the world over.

BONUS SPECIAL: 20 Things to Do in Midsomer...Before You Die Presented by John Nettles, the original DCI Barnaby, this hour-long documentary features stars past and present discussing the peculiar quirks of the delightful yet deadly county. Hear stories from the set and revisit the show's most memorable moments, from famous guest stars to fatal festivals, with appearances by Neil Dudgeon, Daniel Casey, Jane Wymark, Jason Hughes, Nick Hendrix, and more.





