MIDNIGHT AT THE NEW DAWN to Make World Premiere at Kelsey Theatre
The production, written and directed by Dan Maurer, focuses on four couples navigating relationship crossroads.
“Midnight at the New Dawn,” a new comedy combining a Jersey diner, four couples, and a live-streaming video series, will make its world premiere at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, Oct. 16-18.
“Midnight at the New Dawn” is a wickedly funny, warm-hearted comedy set in a New Jersey diner on New Year's Eve, focusing on four couples entering different crossroads in their relationships. With only two hours until midnight to figure out what comes next, things get even more interesting when they find themselves part of a live-streaming web series called “Truth Be Told.” With each couple and their relationships taking turns in the hot seat, it's funny, modern, meaningful, and has been described as “Neil Simon with a wi-fi connection.”
Maurer Productions OnStage and the newly formed Maurer TheaterWorks have partnered for the special co-production, written and directed by Dan Maurer. The production reunites an NJACT Perry Award–winning creative team for the first time in more than a decade.
“This is the show I've been writing toward for a long time,” Maurer said. “It's funny—genuinely funny—but it earns its laughs from real human drama. These are people you know. One of them may even be you.”
Maurer is a director, playwright, and member of the Dramatists Guild. He has co-produced more than twenty productions, winning multiple NJACT Perry Awards and an induction into the NJACT Hall of Fame. He recently founded Maurer TheaterWorks to develop original works; “Midnight at the New Dawn” is his company's inaugural full-length production. Maurer Productions OnStage has called Kelsey Theatre their home for more than 20 years.
The cast of “Midnight at the New Dawn” includes Bob Abrahamson of Newtown, Pa.; Emma J. Allison of Somerset, N.J.; Lauren Aponte of Belle Mead, N.J.; Jessica Braynor of Lawrenceville, N.J.; Emre Celik of Princeton, N.J.; Tonia Del Priore of East Windsor, N.J.; Chris Guear and Laurie Hardy of Hamilton, N.J.; Ainsley Hardt of Yardley, Pa.; J.R. Hazelton of Belle Mead; Justin Mancini of Hamilton; Ava Mattson of Plainsboro, N.J.; Tina Michel of Neptune, N.J.; Nigel Rogers of Bordentown, N.J.; Elizabeth Rzasa of Ewing, N.J.; Joe Violi and Mark Violi of Hamilton; Brian Wurtz of Levittown, Pa.; and Joe Zedeny of East Windsor.
Event Details
Dates and showtimes for “Midnight at the New Dawn” are Friday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.
All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.
Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.
Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.
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