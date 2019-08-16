MICKEY MOUSE MIXED-UP ADVENTURES Will Debut on Disney Junior This October

Disney Junior's "Mickey and the Roadster Racers" featuring Disney's #1 star, Mickey Mouse, and his pals, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto, will premiere its third season with the new title, "Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures," and an updated version of the fan-favorite "Hot Dog!" song, on MONDAY, OCT. 14 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. That same day, a new series of shorts, "Hot Diggity-Dog Tales" starring Mickey and "mouse's best friend" Pluto will also debut on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and DisneyNOW.

Listen to the Hot Dog song below!

Beloved by preschool fans and their families around the globe, Mickey has been the cornerstone of Disney Junior programming throughout the years. Since January 2017, both "Mickey and the Roadster Racers" and "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" have consistently ranked among the Top 5 reaching cable series for Kids 2-5 and together have garnered over 680 million views on YouTube. The original "Hot Dog!" song alone has garnered more than 47 million views on YouTube.

Mickey and pals are featured in the all-new "Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour" debuting Friday, Nov. 1, with several stops at marquee venues across the country throughout the holiday season and the popular "Disney Junior Dance Party!" attraction at Disney California Adventure. Additional brand extensions, including toys, storybooks, apparel, plush, home décor and more, are available at Disney store, shopDisney.com and retailers nationwide, with new products debuting this fall.

The new season takes Mickey and the gang along with friends Chip & Dale on zany adventures all around Hot Dog Hills in fun locales including Mickey's new gadget-filled house, the Mixed-Up Motor Lab at Mickey's Garage and Minnie, Daisy and Cuckoo Loca's Happy Helpers office. Designed to impart lessons about friendship, teamwork and community, each episode features two 11-minute stories and mid-episode dance break in which Mickey and the gang invite viewers to dance along to the new "Hot Dog!" song.

Season three guest stars include Maulik Pancholy ("30 Rock") as pet store clerk Jasper; Ana Gasteyer (ABC's "The Goldbergs") as royal courtier Wilhelmina; Madison Pettis ("The Fosters") as Olivia, a young beagle tour guide; and Nazneen Contractor ("Ransom") as Bollywood film director Davaan Dutt. Returning this season are Jay Leno as Billy Beagle, Camilla Belle as Almanda, Patton Oswalt as Mr. McSnorter, Kate Micucci as Emmy Lou and McKenna Grace as Bitsy Beagleberg.

The Emmy® Award-nominated creative talent behind Disney Junior's hit series, "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" and "Jake and the Never Land Pirates," comprise the production team: Rob LaDuca is executive producer, Mark Seidenberg is co-executive producer/supervising story editor and Thomas Hart is story editor. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.

