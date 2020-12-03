MGM & The Black List Announce Two-Year Film Script Writing Partnership

MGM and The Black List today announced the launch of a two-year feature film script writing partnership to discover new voices with unique perspectives from historically underrepresented communities around the world. Together MGM and The Black List are committed to identifying new writers who want to tell original stories with universal appeal for the big screen.

Every six months over the next two years, The Black List will deliver a shortlist of new feature film writing candidates to MGM for consideration. MGM will then look to select one writer from each six-month cycle to receive a two-step Guild minimum blind script deal and the opportunity to work with the iconic studio. The first opt-in period for the partnership begins December 3, 2020 and will close February 23, 2021.

Partnership Requirements:

Entrant must host a full-length feature screenplay on blcklst.com for at least one week during the submission period - December 3, 2020 through February 23, 2021.

Entrant must be the sole and exclusive author of the screenplay submitted for consideration.

Film and television earnings since January 1, 2021 cannot exceed $500K (USD)

The script must be wholly original to you and not based, in whole or in part, on any other fiction or nonfiction material, published or unpublished, produced or unproduced

You must be the sole owner of all rights in and to the script and have the sole right and authority to sell, transfer, grant, assign and convey such rights. The script must not in any way infringe upon the copyright of any person or entity or, to the best of your knowledge in the exercise of reasonable prudence, constitute libel, defamation or invasion of privacy or any other rights of any third party

You must be legally eligible to work in the United States and at least 21 years of age and not a minor in your state of residence at time of submission.

Writers must affirmatively agree to the Submission Agreement and Submission Requirements for a given opportunity. These documents will be available on blcklst.com

Writers retain all rights to the scripts under consideration for the opportunity, though our partners are free to negotiate for those rights separately if they so wish. The Black List retains no rights to writers' work save the right to share the scripts a writer makes available with its industry professional members

If requested, the entrant must submit the following, which are also governed by the submission requirements and agreement:

A one-page biography/personal statement

Contact and other personal information

Signed originals of the Submission Agreement

Further information about the partnership can be found here: blcklst.com/mgm

