MGM TV & Hulu Working on THE HANDMAID'S TALE Sequel

Margaret Atwood's novel "The Testaments," the sequel of the critically-acclaimed "The Handmaid's Tale," is being developed into an extension of the television show, Deadline reports.

Atwood's "The Testaments" will be published September 10 picks up more than fifteen years after Offred's final scene in "The Handmaid's Tale" novel.

"Margaret Atwood is a literary icon who continues to delight and challenge readers through her provocative and compelling prose," said Steve Stark, President of Television Production at MGM, in Deadline's article. "She has been an incredible creative partner and resource to MGM throughout the production of Handmaid's and we look forward to working with her on the story's exciting next chapter."

Atwood has also collaborated with MGM Television for the adaptation of her 2015 novel "The Heart Goes Last," which tells the story of a young couple who have been hit by job loss and bankruptcy in the midst of a nationwide economic collapse.

"The Handmaid's Tale" was recently picked up for a fourth season on Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories