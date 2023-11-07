MGM+ Greenlights True-Crime Docuseries 'The Wonderland Murders & The Secret History of Hollywood'

The series is based on Michael Connelly’s (Bosch; The Lincoln Lawyer) hit Audible podcast of the same name.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

MGM+ Greenlights True-Crime Docuseries 'The Wonderland Murders & The Secret History of Hollywood'

MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, TODAY announced it has greenlit the true-crime docuseries THE WONDERLAND MURDERS & The Secret History of Hollywood (working title), based on Michael Connelly’s (Bosch; The Lincoln Lawyer) hit Audible podcast of the same name.

Directed by Alison Ellwood (San Francisco Sounds, Laurel Canyon), the four-episode docuseries will be the definitive examination of the infamous Wonderland murder case in 1980s Los Angeles. THE WONDERLAND MURDERS & the Secret History of Hollywood was released exclusively on Audible as a limited documentary podcast series and audiences have spent 150,000 hours listening to Connelly’s riveting investigation.

On July 1, 1981, four people were discovered severely beaten to death in a suburban home in LAUREL CANYON on Wonderland Avenue. The murders’ aftermath spans two decades and reaches into present day with details, subplots, and investigative twists that prove the old adage that truth is stranger than fiction.

From a bought-off juror to the biggest porn actor of his generation, an alleged corrupt federal agent and a kind of Zelig of Hollywood’s dark underbelly, much about the case remains unresolved, and there are people who got away with murder.

Through explosive in-depth reporting, new developments, rare archival footage, and pivotal testimony from “missing witness” Scott Thorson (best known as Liberace’s boyfriend and the writer of the tell-all Behind the Candelabra), Wonderland Murders will delve into the gruesome crime that has captured the public’s imagination for nearly half a century, and tell a broader story about Los Angeles, the American dream, and when justice does—and doesn’t—work. 

“Wonderland Murders joins MGM+’s growing stable of smart, insightful, and thought-provoking true-crime docuseries,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Michael Connelly is a renowned and tenacious crime writer, and Alison Ellwood is a visionary director, so there is no better team to explore one of Hollywood’s most notorious crimes.”

“I love Alison’s work and look forward to working with her and MGM+,” said Michael Connelly. “The Wonderland murders left an indelible impact on Hollywood, and exploring it with the original detectives and witnesses is exciting, and is going to help us answer many of the questions that are still out there.”

"Michael has curated an exceptional slate at MGM+, and we are thrilled Wonderland Murders will be in such illustrious company," said Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, heads of Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). “Alison is a filmmaker IPC has been chasing for years, and we feel incredibly fortunate we finally get to collaborate. Her take on Michael Connelly’s groundbreaking reporting will undoubtedly yield one the best true crime documentaries of the year."

"It's been one of the thrills of our professional lives to have worked with Michael Connelly over these past few years on the Wonderland podcast and now on the doc series," said Jen Casey and Nick Gilhool. "And for the documentary adaptation to be led by Alison Ellwood, the consummate filmmaker, at a home like MGM+, with Michael Wright and Jill Burkhart, two of the best execs in the business, along with veteran storytellers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, and not to mention Rick Jackson with his inimitable expertise and access. We couldn't imagine a greater team to usher this bigger-than-life story to the screen.”

“The Wonderland Murders has all the qualities of a page-turning thriller that fans expect from Michael Connelly’s novels, except that it’s also a true story,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible. “We could not be more excited to see this unforgettable and incredibly well-told story come to life in a new format with the support of our Amazon colleagues at MGM+.”

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Miziker Content, and executive produced by Michael Connelly, Alison Ellwood, Jen Casey and Nick Gilhool, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for IPC, and Rick Jackson.

About Michael Connelly 

Michael Connelly is a genre-defining writer who has sold over 85 million books worldwide. But before creating beloved characters that spawned popular movies and TV series such as Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer, he was a crime beat reporter at The Los Angeles Times.

While there, talk of the Wonderland case was a contagious buzz through the newsroom, and he caught the bug. He followed the case closely then, and in the decades since, hasn’t been able to shake his fascination. Connelly dropped everything to return to his journalistic roots when his best friend (and model for his Harry Bosch character), Rick Jackson, called him in 2020 with news that the last witness to the Wonderland case resurfaced.

The result has been a yearslong investigation, a No. 1 hit podcast, and a period of relationship building for Connelly with the major players, including that witness. Just like his most popular character Harry Bosch, Connelly returns again and again to the facts of the case. He has spent the last three years uncovering evidence, and it all comes back to one slippery character, Jackson’s source, Scott Thorson.

In this series, Connelly serves as our guide, revealing the SECRETS OF Hollywood—all through the entry point of the Wonderland Murders. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
TOTAL TRUST Is The First Major Doc On The Chinese Surveillance State Photo
TOTAL TRUST Is The First Major Doc On The Chinese Surveillance State

For two decades, China has implemented cutting-edge security and surveillance to monitor its citizens. In this fascinating and chilling documentary, Jialing Zhang (co-director of ONE CHILD NATION) immerses us in this daily reality: half a billion cameras pointed at the populace, invasive neighborhood watch programs (“Sharp Eyes”).

2
Key West Film Festival Announces Third Annual Golden Key Award Photo
Key West Film Festival Announces Third Annual Golden Key Award

The Golden Key for Emerging Talent, given to actors and directors who will be destined to grace our screens for years to come, will be presented to Thomasin McKenzie for her breakout role in the NEON Rated release of EILEEN,  also starring Anne Hathaway and Shea Wigham. The film will screen as the Closing Night film of the festival. 

3
THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW Debuts Season Two Cast Photo
THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW Debuts Season Two Cast

Get ready for new dark adventures as 'The Eminence in Shadow' reveals a new cast for its second season! The anime is based on Daisuke Aizawa's light novel series and offers both the original Japanese version and a same-day English dub.

4
Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman Photo
Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman

The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce. Watch the video trailer!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary OldmanVideo: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and HoustonPlayy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'; Tribute to Grillz and Houston
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS 'Saturday Sessions'
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud TexasMiranda Lambert & Jon Randall Partner With Big Loud Records to Launch Big Loud Texas

Videos

First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
I NEED THAT
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD