MEET ME WHERE I AM Receives Distribution Deal With Gravitas Ventures

Meet Me Where I Am, the documentary about grief led by Anthony Rapp, will finally be available to watch at home.

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, has proudly secured the U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to the documentary film Meet Me Where I Am. Directed by Grant Garry, the film offers a profound exploration of grief, love, and resilience. Gravitas Ventures is set to release Meet Me Where I Am on digital and cable VOD on Tuesday, May 21.

In Meet Me Where I Am, director Grant Garry explores the intricacies of grief, dissecting its stages and offering profound insights into the dynamics of support during loss. The documentary presents a diverse array of perspectives, notably featuring acclaimed actor Anthony Rapp (RENT, Star Trek: Discovery). Rapp provides an intimate glimpse into the real Jonathan Larson (RENT, Tick Tick…Boom!), the Tony Award-winning Broadway production RENT, and the profound impact of losing Larson and his own mother. As a personal touch, Garry wanted to include Anthony's story from RENT, as a poignant 'easter egg' reflecting his own journey of healing through musical theater.

The film also features renowned author and grief expert David Kessler (Finding Meaning, ABC’s Good Morning America contributor), and John Farley, brother of Chris Farley (SNL,Tommy Boy, Beverly Hills Ninja). John discusses being an actor, growing up with Chris Farley, and what it was like to lose him.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with Gravitas Ventures for the release of Meet Me Where I Am," said director Grant Garry. "This film is a testament to the power of human connection and the resilience of the human spirit. It was important for me to let people know that it’s perfectly normal to be sad, to be in pain, and it’s okay to not 'get over it.' My hope is that people can find new meaning in their lives as they move forward with their grief.”

“Gravitas is honored to be bringing the incredibly moving and impactful documentary Meet Me Where I Am to audiences this May. Through sincere interviews and personal stories, director Grant Garry presents a guide for humanity to come together and process grief,” stated Bill Guentzler, Senior Vice President, Acquisitions & Operations.

Meet Me Where I Am premiered at Dances with Films film festival in Los Angeles 2023, where it took home the Audience Award for Best Documentary. The film presents an intimate look at the experiences of individuals grappling with loss, offering viewers a glimpse into the complexities of grief and the possibilities of finding meaning amidst pain. Through personal narratives and expert insights, the film aims to normalize discussions around grief and inspire hope in viewers, guiding them through their own paths of healing.

About Gravitas Ventures

Gravitas Ventures is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in NORTH AMERICA - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent Gravitas Venture releases include Deep Fear, Slotherhouse, Padre Pio, Gringa, The Pez Outlaw, Downwind, Mack & Rita, The King’s Daughter, Queen Bees, Our Friend, Vanguard, The Secret: Dare to Dream. For more information, please visit www.gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on X and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

