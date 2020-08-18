MEET BEREN GOKYILDIZ, THE YOUNG ACTRESS FROM THE INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED TURKISH SERIES “TODO POR MI HIJA,” SLATED TO PREMIERE TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 AT 9PM/8C ON TELEMUN

Ten things you should know about Beren Gokyildiz:

At the young age of 11, Beren Gokyildiz is already one of the most famous child actors, both in Turkey and abroad. Her talent and on-screen charm have captured audiences around the world, and she is now coming to Telemundo with the internationally acclaimed series "Todo Por Mi Hija" (Anything for My Daughter) slated to premiere on Tuesday, September 1at 9pm/8c.

She was born on September 29, 2009 and is an only child. Beren started acting when she was only five years old. Her first television appearances were in commercials, an experience which later landed her more serious roles in TV series. Although she does not come from an artistic family, her parents recognized her interest in acting early on when Beren would imitate everyone around her. Beren is one of the most popular child actors both in Turkey and abroad, and currently has over one million Instagram followers. At only 11 years old, she has received many awards including Best Performing Child Actress in the 2016 Golden Butterfly Awards. According to local media reports, Beren enjoys acting but she does not know yet if she will continue her acting career as an adult. Beren currently splits her time between acting and schoolwork, although she admits that math and English are her least favorite subjects. Her hobbies include horseback riding and soccer. According to her Instagram account, she celebrated her eight birthday with a Besiktas' themed cake, one of the best soccer clubs in Istanbul. The young actress is also passionate about music and participated in a holiday special for the Turkish edition of the popular singing competition 'The Voice.' Beren also speaks Spanish and loves performing Luis Fonsi's hit 'Despacito.'

ABOUT "TODO POR MI HIJA"

"Todo Por Mi Hija" is a Turkish series that tells the story of Oyku, an 8-year-old who is forced to live with her father, Demir, whom she just met, after her aunt abandons her. Demir, a professional scammer, only accepts to take care of Oykuas a plea deal to avoid going to jail. Time will bring them closer together to form a loving and unbreakable father-daughter bond, but Oyku has a secret that will change their lives. "Todo Por Mi Hija" is a production of Medyapim.

