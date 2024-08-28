News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MAXXXINE Coming to Digital and Blu-ray in October

The home release will be available on October 8.

Aug. 28, 2024
MAXXXINE Coming to Digital and Blu-ray in October Image
The third and final installment of Ti West’s X trilogy comes home when MAxxINE arrives October 8 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital from Lionsgate. With the previous titles in the trilogy receiving critical and audience acclaim, star Mia Goth shares that “it’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes” and Maxine is “just a force to be reckoned with.” 

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

The murderous finale of Ti West’s X trilogy (X, Pearl) also features a star-studded ensemble including Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon. Check out the special features below.

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • The Belly of the Beast
  • xx Marks the Spot
  • Hollywood Is a Killer
  • Q&A with Writer-Director Ti West
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Theatrical Trailer

Watch the trailer here:



