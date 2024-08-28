MAXXXINE Coming to Digital and Blu-ray in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The third and final installment of Ti West’s X trilogy comes home when MAxxINE arrives October 8 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and Digital from Lionsgate. With the previous titles in the trilogy receiving critical and audience acclaim, star Mia Goth shares that “it’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes” and Maxine is “just a force to be reckoned with.”

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

The murderous finale of Ti West’s X trilogy (X, Pearl) also features a star-studded ensemble including Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon. Check out the special features below.

SPECIAL FEATURES

The Belly of the Beast

xx Marks the Spot

Hollywood Is a Killer

Q&A with Writer-Director Ti West

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Watch the trailer here:

