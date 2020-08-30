MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns Friday, September 4

MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 45 acts.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Sixteen of their seventh anniversary season on The CW with two 30-minute encore episodes airing back to back on Friday, September 4, 2020. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 45 acts, including 46 diverse national and international cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers, 10 of which are women.

"Cell Phone Hack, Water Torture, and Alonzo's Shop of Horrors"

A LESSON IN SLEIGHT OF HAND - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Naathan Phan (Magic is Hard), Anna DeGuzman (Phone Password), Richard Turner (Dealing Seconds), Ed Alonzo (Man Eating Plant),

Eric Jones (Oxyclean) and Titou (Water Tank Escape). (709) (Encore Presentation) (Original Airdate 7/10/20).

"The Sound of Magic and the Intrusive Rope"

BAG OF MYSTERY - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Chris Funk (Guitar Cord), Shoot Ogawa (Double Card Coin Matrix), Håkan Berg (Singing Rope Trick), Chipper Lowell (Soda Can Penetration), Nick Dopuch (Traveling Cards) and My Uyên (Shadowbox and Quick Change). (#711) (Encore Presentation) (Original Airdate 8/7/20).

Please note, the television show, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be preempted on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. or 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. in several U.S. cities due to sporting events. As a result, MASTERS OF ILLUSION will be broadcast instead in Memphis, TN on WLMT on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. and in Chattanooga, TN on WFLI on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.



MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin, and Al Schwartz, along with Co-Executive Producer Jim Romanovich. For more information about ATI, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com.

