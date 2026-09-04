MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE Brothers Deliver Five Minutes Of Pure Chaos In New Hulu Clip

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Hulu released a new compilation video titled 5 Minutes of Pure Brotherly Chaos, pulling together moments of sibling mayhem from MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE. The clip centers on the four Wilkerson brothers, Malcolm, Reese, Dewey and Francis, as they repeatedly find new ways to get into trouble together.

The compilation features Frankie Kuniz as Malcolm, Justin Berfield as Reese, Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey and Christopher Masterson as Francis, with the clip framing their dynamic as a recurring source of chaos throughout the series. The piece is built entirely around the brothers' interactions, cutting together their escalating antics without additional framing or commentary.

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE is now streaming in full on Hulu, giving audiences access to the complete series alongside short promotional clips like this one. The compilation offers a condensed look at the sibling rivalry and chaos that runs through the show, focusing specifically on the four brothers' scenes together.

The video does not provide additional plot context beyond the chaos itself, instead letting the brothers' exchanges carry the clip from start to finish. It serves as a quick sampler of the family dynamic at the center of the series for viewers streaming it on Hulu.

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