MAGIC MIKE LIVE to Celebrate Galentine's Day With Showings of Film in Select Theaters

MAGIC MIKE LIVE, the sizzling 360-degree entertainment experience at SAHARA Las Vegas, will host the ultimate Galentine's Day celebration with special showings of the hit blockbuster film, Magic Mike, in partnership with Iconic Events Releasing, at select theaters around the country. On Sunday, Feb. 13, fans can catch their favorite movie starring Channing Tatum, and enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime weekend in Las Vegas complete with Magic Mike LIVE tickets and luxe VIP experience.

Those who enter the exclusive sweepstakes giveaway will have a chance to win a two-night getaway to see the flagship production of internationally celebrated franchise, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas, in its brand-new, immersive venue. The giveaway is open now through Feb. 14. One winner will be chosen. For more information and to enter the giveaway or to purchase tickets to the movie event in theaters, visit www.magicmike-galentinesday.com.

Sweepstakes Prize Package Includes:

Two-night stay at SAHARA Las Vegas

$200 Resort Credit

Two Tickets to MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas

MAGIC MIKE LIVE Meet & Greet Passes

$500 Gift Card

Vegas' hottest record-breaking show, based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL and conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, has been elevated to include bigger, sexier and bolder numbers along with a one-of-a-kind, curated cocktail experience in partnership with Steven Soderbergh's Singani63 which guests can enjoy during the show and in the new cocktail lounge before and after the show. MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas performs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Wednesday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with select 10 p.m. performances. The show is dark on Monday and Tuesday. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and fees, are on sale now at MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-866-633-0195 or email hello@indigotickets.com