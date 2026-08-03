MADONNA & KYLIE Team Up for LOVE SENSATION (AFTERHOURS MIX)

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Warner Records is preparing to release LOVE SENSATION (AFTERHOURS MIX), a collaboration between Madonna and Kylie Minogue, with the track set to arrive on Friday, August 7th.

Madonna's 'Love Sensation' has hit No.1 at Dance Radio, extending her record-breaking five decade dance chart dominance.

Madonna and Kylie have finally come together for what can only be described as the collaboration the world has been waiting for —and a dance fantasy come to life. After bringing fans Madonna's Club Confessions (presented by MISTR) to WorldPride in Amsterdam over the weekend, the long-rumored collaboration was at last confirmed. Kylie joined Madonna on stage for a surprise performance, debuting 'Love Sensation (Afterhours Mix) – Madonna & Kylie' before a packed crowd at the festival's most sought-after event. Produced by Stuart Price, the highly anticipated track will be released worldwide via Warner Records on Friday, August 7.

The collaboration arrives on the heels of 'Love Sensation' hitting No.1 at Dance Radio on Friday, further fueling the momentum behind Madonna's Confessions II, one of the most celebrated and critically acclaimed albums of the year. This follows 'I Feel So Free,' the first taste of new music from the album- previously reaching No.1 on the same chart.

With No.1 dance hits spanning five consecutive decades and more Dance chart-toppers than any other artist in history, Madonna continues to not only dominate but redefine and shape the global dance culture she helped to create.

Photo Credit: Rafael Pavarotti



Photo Credit: Rafael Pavarotti

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