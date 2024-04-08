MADAME WEB Swings Onto Physical Media on April 30

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Madame Web comes home!

The 2024 Marvel film starring Dakota Johnson will receive a Blu-ray and 4K release on April 30. With infamous lines like "he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died," Madame Web has quickly become a cult classic, though it was only released in February. Though panned by critics almost immediately, some viewers and journalists have offered more thoughtful takes on how the movie can still be enjoyable despite its problems.

In addition to Johnson as the titular Madame, the supporting cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. The film is directed by SJ Clarkson, with a story by Kerem Sanga and Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Check out the bonus material below!

DISC DETAILS AND BONUS MATERIALS

4K UHD, BLU-RAY™ & DIGITAL EXTRAS

Gag Reel

Easter Eggs

Oracle Of The Page

Fight Like A Spider

Future Vision

Casting The Web

Deleted Scene

DVD EXTRAS

Future Vision

Casting The Web

SYNOPSIS

Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.