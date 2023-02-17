M3GAN Unrated Version to Stream on Peacock

Peacock has announced Universal Pictures' M3GAN will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Feb. 24. For more about M3GAN on Peacock, click here. The unrated version will also be available to stream the same day.

M3GAN is the latest addition to Peacock's offering of Blumhouse Films such as You Should Have Left and Sinister, and the Peacock Originals Sick and They/Them.

M3GAN is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including Armageddon Time, Spoiler Alert, TÁR, Violent Night, She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, Mid-Century and The Silent Twins.

ABOUT M3GAN

She's more than just a toy. She's part of the family. From the most prolific minds in horror - Atomic Monster's James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man - comes a fresh new face in terror.



M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams, Get Out), M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.



As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Ronny Chieng, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, THE HAUNTING OF Hill House). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems-a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.