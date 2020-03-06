Lovie Simone Joins POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN

Variety reports that Lovie Simone has joined Hailey Kilgore and Patina Miller in Starz's upcoming series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

The series will explore the early life of "Power" character Kanan Stark.

Simone will play Davina Harrison. Described as tough, sensitive, damaged, and resilient, Davina is Kanan's (Curtis) ideal girl, and he's been crushing on her since second grade. Davina has a tough home life, and goes out with Buck Twenty, one of Unique's crew. Her hard exterior softens quickly after she's kicked out of school for getting into a fight and Kanan shows up for her in an unexpected way.

She is best known for starring on "Greenleaf" on OWN. She has also appeared on "Orange Is the New Black" and "Blue Bloods."







