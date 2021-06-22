Loren Allred to Headline the WE Pride Main Event in NYC

Loren Allred is best known for her jaw-dropping vocal performance of the multi-platinum single "Never Enough" in the Oscar nominated and Grammy award winning "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack and film. Loren has been featured on recordings and in live performances including Michael Bublé's Love album for a duet of "Help Me Make it Through the Night", David Foster's "An Intimate Evening" PBS Concert Special and album, Hugh Jackman's arena tour and will be joining Andrea Bocelli for select dates this fall, including two nights at Madison Square Garden. This will be the debut performance of her Bright Light Bright Light remix of Loren's first original single "This Summer".

"The LGBTQA + community has been endlessly supportive of my career and I'm so excited to perform at this year's pride! This is my first performance back in NYC and I wouldn't have it any other way. I have missed performing so much and I promise to bring the house down- Happy Pride!"

Loren co-wrote "This Summer" with Brooklyn based producer, Seul. While walking through Brooklyn, the now infamous "Can we fall in love this summer?" graffiti tag created a sense of nostalgia for a pre-pandemic summer. As the world opens back up, the remix breathes new life into a new jubilant version of This Summer to celebrate. "This is my love letter to everyone around the world that felt as lost and isolated as I did. Even when I felt like the world was on fire, I couldn't help but hope that love was on the horizon. As summer comes to a close, I hope this song gives you as much comfort as it gave me. Please accept this as my heartfelt thank you for your unending support. It's creation led me on the path to being artistically fulfilled on my own terms, in my own words."

The WE Pride Main Event is produced by Jake Resnicow, recently named to the OUT100 Most Influential LGBTQ People of the Year. He has made a name for himself as a party-giving philanthropist, producing some of the most prestigious Pride festivals and fundraisers. In 2019, he brought together on one stage Cirque du Soleil, Kygo, Bette Midler, Cyndi Lauper, and Billy Porter for the WorldPride Main Event at the Javitz Center, raising over $500,000 for LGBTQ+ charities. Most recently, he raised $25,000 in lifeline grants for LGBTQ+ artists affected by COVID-19.