Liza Lapira Will Star on THE EQUALIZER Reboot With Queen Latifah

Deadline reports that Liza Lapira has joined "The Equalizer," which also stars Queen Latifah. The series is described as a re-imagining of THE ONE from the 1980s.

Queen Latifah plays Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. This is a new take on the character played by Edward Woodward on the original 1985-89 CBS series and by Denzel Washington in the movie franchise.

Lapira will play Melody Chu. An edgy bar owner with a wry sense of humor and sunny disposition, Melody is a former colleague of Robyn's (Queen Latifah) with whom she's still great friends, and a highly decorated Air Force sniper in a previous life.

She is best known for roles on "9JKL" and "Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life."

