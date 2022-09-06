Liz Miele to Release New Comedy Special & Album

LIZ MIELE (Comedy Central, NPR) premieres her new comedy special "THE GHOST OF ACADEMIC FUTURE" tonight, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT free on YouTube and the album version is available on streaming platforms.

Recorded live in New York City where she started doing stand-up at age 16, in her new special Liz delights in her straightforward, hilariously cynical way about ghosts, climate change, being attacked on the subway, her mom's parenting style and more.

"The Ghost of Academic Future'" is Liz's third stand-up special and follows her previous self-released specials, "Emotionally Exhausting" (2.7M views) and "Self Help Me" (1.5M views), also available for streaming free on YouTube. Liz has several viral videos on Youtube, Instagram and Tiktok and three comedy albums available for streaming.

She has appeared on Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham" and "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," NPR's "Wait Wait DON'T Tell Me," Hulu's "Coming To The Stage," and AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live." A touring headliner, Liz can be found on tour across the U.S. this fall.

Watch a preview of the special here:

Listen to the new comedy album here:

Liz Miele Tour Dates

Sept 10 - Scarsdale, NY @ B Side Comedy Club

Sept 15 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Comedy Works South

Sept 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Blind Tiger

Sept 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Stand Up Live

Sept 23-24 - Bellmore, NY @ Brokerage Comedy Club

Sept 3-Oct 1 - Des Moines, IA @ Funny Bone

Oct 8 - Rutherford, NJ @ Banana's Comedy Club

Oct 14-15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Wiseguys

Oct 23 - Tampa, FL @ SideSplitters Comedy Club