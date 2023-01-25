'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Returns to the Academy Awards® Stage for the Ultimate 'After Oscar Show'

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are West Coast bound for Hollywood's most glamorous night, followed by daytime's biggest morning! The fan-favorite show will once again descend upon the famed Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles with "Live" waiting in the wings to talk with the night's biggest winners the very moment they walk off stage, golden statuette in hand.

All the A-list action will be shared on the massive "Live After Oscar® Show," airing live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in national syndication on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

In addition to scoring the very first conversations with the big winners right after their acceptance speeches, "Live" will also be front and center on the Oscar Red Carpet with special "Live" correspondent Carson Kressley. The Emmy®-winning style icon and friend of "Live" will bring his signature-style savvy to life as he talks with the night's biggest stars on the carpet. Kressley will join Kelly and Ryan on the special "After Oscar® Show" on Monday morning to report on all the night's glitz and glamour.

"After two years producing the show bicoastally, we are beyond thrilled to be back on the Oscar stage for one of our absolute favorite shows of the year," said executive producer Michael Gelman. "Kelly and Ryan and the entire 'Live' team are geared up to deliver that signature Oscar excitement to our millions of viewers at home."

The 95th Oscars® will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.