Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Returns to the Academy Awards® Stage for the Ultimate 'After Oscar Show'

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Returns to the Academy Awards® Stage for the Ultimate 'After Oscar Show'

The special will air in national syndication on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are West Coast bound for Hollywood's most glamorous night, followed by daytime's biggest morning! The fan-favorite show will once again descend upon the famed Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles with "Live" waiting in the wings to talk with the night's biggest winners the very moment they walk off stage, golden statuette in hand.

All the A-list action will be shared on the massive "Live After Oscar® Show," airing live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in national syndication on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

In addition to scoring the very first conversations with the big winners right after their acceptance speeches, "Live" will also be front and center on the Oscar Red Carpet with special "Live" correspondent Carson Kressley. The Emmy®-winning style icon and friend of "Live" will bring his signature-style savvy to life as he talks with the night's biggest stars on the carpet. Kressley will join Kelly and Ryan on the special "After Oscar® Show" on Monday morning to report on all the night's glitz and glamour.

"After two years producing the show bicoastally, we are beyond thrilled to be back on the Oscar stage for one of our absolute favorite shows of the year," said executive producer Michael Gelman. "Kelly and Ryan and the entire 'Live' team are geared up to deliver that signature Oscar excitement to our millions of viewers at home."

The 95th Oscars® will be held Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Yvette Nicole Brown to Return as the Host for the 27th Annual ADG Awards Photo
Yvette Nicole Brown to Return as the Host for the 27th Annual ADG Awards
Yvette Nicole Brown is an Emmy-nominated actress, writer, producer, singer and host. Her numerous movie credits include Disney’s Disenchanted, Avengers: Endgame, Dreamgirls, Tropic Thunder and the live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. Brown has an extensive voiceover career and has been a guest and co-host on such shows as The View.
VIDEO: HBO Shares MARC MARON: FROM BLEAK TO DARK Trailer Photo
VIDEO: HBO Shares MARC MARON: FROM BLEAK TO DARK Trailer
Legendary comedian and podcaster Marc Maron stars in his first-ever HBO comedy special filmed in front of a live audience at New York City's Town Hall. Over the course of a hilarious and deeply personal hour, Maron explores such universal topics as getting older, antisemitism and faith, and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
TMZ Announces Lisa Marie Presley Special Photo
TMZ Announces Lisa Marie Presley Special
The special will bring to light the truths behind tragedies Lisa endured during her life, such as the demise of her marriage to the “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, in which TMZ exclusively speaks to close friends and family who state their marriage was real, and truly heartbreaking for both parties when they decided to divorce.

From This Author - Michael Major


Tommy Boy Records Announce 30th Anniversary Editions Of Naughty By Nature's Acclaimed Multi-Platinum '19 Naughty III'Tommy Boy Records Announce 30th Anniversary Editions Of Naughty By Nature's Acclaimed Multi-Platinum '19 Naughty III'
January 25, 2023

The 30th anniversary edition will be available as a 140g transparent orange double vinyl LP, a 6-panel digipak CD x2, cassette, and streaming via all DSPs, featuring 6 bonus tracks - including “Hip Hop Hooray” (Extended Mix), never before available on streaming services - plus remixes from Pete Rock and The Beatnuts.
Valley Announce 'Lost in Translation' Headlining TourValley Announce 'Lost in Translation' Headlining Tour
January 25, 2023

JUNO Award nominated alternative-pop band Valley announces a 27-date North American headlining tour in celebration of their sophomore album Lost In Translation. Valley release the theatrical music video for “Throwback Tears,” complete with choreographed break-ups, a performance and a dance routine. Watch the La La Land- esque music video now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND Trailer
January 25, 2023

Narrated by actors Jeffrey Wright and Corey Stoll and featuring exclusive interviews with the icon’s family and friends as well as Steph Curry, Chris Paul, “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird, Jim Brown and more, Bill Russell: Legend illuminates the ways in which Russell stood tall in every sense of the word. Watch the new video trailer now!
Annabel Lee Announces Debut LP & Shares Track 'Los Angeles'Annabel Lee Announces Debut LP & Shares Track 'Los Angeles'
January 25, 2023

Lee shares the powerful final single of the project, 'Los Angeles' out everywhere now. The most delicate and heart-wrenching song on the forthcoming LP, “Los Angeles” is the comfort to which every hopeless creative can empathetically cry along. With a pulsating soundscape like an unstable heartbeat, the track lifts and falls as a trepid exhale.
Yours Are the Only Ears Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Dreamer'Yours Are the Only Ears Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Dreamer'
January 25, 2023

Yours Are The Only Ears, the project of New York’s Susannah Cutler, announces We Know The Sky, her first new music since her 2018 acclaimed debut Knock Hard, with its opening track and lead single “Dreamer.”
share