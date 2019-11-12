Live-Action THE LITTLE MERMAID Movie Casts Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Jonah Hauer-King has been cast as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," according to Variety.

Previously announced cast members include Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as her evil aunt Ursula, Javier Bardem as her father King Triton and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

"The Little Mermaid" is a remake of the 1989 animated film from Disney. The new script is written by David Magee.

Music from the original film will be included as well as new songs from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will be producing the film with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

According to Variety, Hauer-King had two screen tests, including one on Nov. 9 with director Rob Marshall in London.

This news was originally reported by Variety and can be read here.





