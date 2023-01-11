Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More on Podcasts

Listen: THREE PINES Star Sarah Booth Appears On STOPTIME:LIVE IN THE MOMENT Podcast

Booth chats about her journey as an actress.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Actress Sarah Booth, who is currently starring as Yvette Nichol in the Prime Video Series Three Pines, joins host Lisa Hopkins on the STOPTIME: Live in the Moment Podcast to chat about her journey as an actress, how she never expected she'd ever have a chance at the role, vulnerability, adventure and what living in the moment means to her. The episode is called "Welcomed Chaos With No Expectations".

Listen below!

Ranked in the top 5% of podcasts globally and winner of the 2022 Communicator Award for Podcasting, STOPTIME: Live in the Moment combines mindfulness, well being and the performing arts and features thought provoking and motivational conversations with high performing creative artists around practicing the art of living in the moment and embracing who we are, and where we are at. Long form interviews are interspersed with brief solo episodes that prompt and invite us to think more deeply. Hosted by Certified Professional Coach Lisa Hopkins, featured guests are from Broadway, Hollywood and beyond. Although her guests are extraordinary innovators and creative artists, the show feels like listening to an intimate coaching conversation as Lisa dives deep with her talented guests about the deeper meaning behind why they do what they do and what they've learned along the way.



Related Stories
Tony-Nominee Lilli Cooper Stops by The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales Photo
Tony-Nominee Lilli Cooper Stops by The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales
This week The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: welcomes Tony- nominee Lilli Cooper.
LISTEN: Rachel Bay Jones, Marja Harmon, Morgan Anita Wood and Jamie Greenberg Join LEADING Photo
LISTEN: Rachel Bay Jones, Marja Harmon, Morgan Anita Wood and Jamie Greenberg Join LEADING LADY FITNESS PODCAST
Fitness expert Steph Wilberding and award-winning producer Katie Rosin, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced the new health and wellness podcast, Leading Lady Fitness Podcast.
Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine & Alyssa Limperis Photo
Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine & Alyssa Limperis
Today's episode of Little Known Facts features comedian Alyssa Limperis. Alyssa first trained at UCB, and continues to do stand up all over the country. She has performed her solo show “No Bad Days”, in which she uses stand-up, sketches and even Zumba to look back on losing her father to brain cancer, at multiple festivals including Providence Fringe, Cinderblock and Improv Boston
Katrina Lenk, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ashley Park, Betty Gilpin & More Stars Join MOTHERH Photo
Katrina Lenk, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ashley Park, Betty Gilpin & More Stars Join MOTHERHACKER and RED FRONTIER Podcasts
With the pandemic last year shutting down Broadway and other live shows, fiction podcasts such as Motherhacker and Red Frontier provided opportunities for Broadway actors to continue performing and entertaining audiences, via an alternative medium. 

More Hot Stories For You


Eddie Grey, Andrew Chapelle, and Chad Burris Launch THE SINGING TELEGRAM Musical FilmEddie Grey, Andrew Chapelle, and Chad Burris Launch THE SINGING TELEGRAM Musical Film
January 8, 2023

BOOK OF MORMON star Eddie Grey, former HAMILTON star Andrew Chapelle, and ALMOST FAMOUS' Chad Burris star in a new MUSICAL queer rom-com written by Grey, The Singing Telegram.
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93
January 7, 2023

Si Litvinoff, the visionary producer whose foresight in cinema art led to perennial classics such as Stanley Kubrick's “A Clockwork Orange,” Nicolas Roeg's “Walkabout”, 'The Man Who Fell to Earth,' starring David Bowie, and more passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. He was 93.    
TRAVELS WITH DARLEY's 10th Season to Air On PBS Stations Beginning This MonthTRAVELS WITH DARLEY's 10th Season to Air On PBS Stations Beginning This Month
January 3, 2023

The 10th season of TRAVELS WITH DARLEY brings viewers insights into the deeper meaning of travel through diverse culture, cuisine, heritage, and history as told by the locals and Darley drawing on over a decade and a half of global travels.
MY FATHER THE QUEEN Wins Best LGBT Screenplay From Best Script Award - LondonMY FATHER THE QUEEN Wins Best LGBT Screenplay From Best Script Award - London
December 12, 2022

The Best Script Award - London selected 'My Father The Queen' as the winner of the Best LGBT Screenplay during their Autumn 2022 competition. The screenplay was written by filmmaker Lisa N. Alexander, owner of PrettyWork Studios. It is her first feature work.
Justin Berti to Star With Vannessa Vasquez in DIVORCE BAITJustin Berti to Star With Vannessa Vasquez in DIVORCE BAIT
December 8, 2022

Actor Justin Berti (Submission, Divorce Bait) has a lead role as Marco Laguna in the rom-com film 'Divorce Bait,' co-starring Vannessa Vasquez (East Los High, Hulu) as Alexis Laguna, with Erik Fellows (Break Even, Starf*cker) as Samuel Grey.
share