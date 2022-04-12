Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Peri Gilpin

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Peri Gilpin!

Best-known to television audiences as radio producer 'Roz Doyle' in NBC's Emmy-winning comedy series FRASIER, Peri Gilpin plays Annie Murphy's Mom on AMC's Kevin Can F Himself, Abbie Jacobson's mom on Comedy Central'S BROAD CITY, as Homeland Security's Katherine Cooper on CBS's SCORPION. She starred alongside Craig Robinson and Amandla Stenberg in Mr. Robinson other television credits are roles in MASTERS OF SEX, MEN AT WORK, MAKE IT OR BREAK IT, CSI, MODERN FAMILY, LAW AND ORDER, HOT IN CLEVELAND, and DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES. Gilpin has appeared in the films HOW TO KILL YOUR NEIGHBOR'S DOG, with Kenneth Branagh and Robin Wright Penn, and SPRING FORWARD, with Liev Schreiber. Siobhan Fallon Hogan's RUSHED directed by Vibeke Muasya and WE BROKE UP directed by Jeff Rosenberg. Gilpin is a creator and executive producer of BLESSED AND HIGHLY FAVORED in development at Amazon Studios. She has numerous theatre credits and studied drama at the University of Texas in Austin and the British-American Academy in London. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and twin daughters.