Lisa Siegel Names SVP, Business Strategy and Operations, ABC Owned Television Stations Group

Lisa Siegel has been named senior vice president, Business Strategy and Operations, ABC Owned Television Stations Group, announced Wendy McMahon, president, ABC Owned Television Stations Group, to whom she will report. In this new role, Siegel will be responsible for leading large-scale growth strategies and initiatives, as well as ensuring the financial and operating efficiency and effectiveness of the owned television stations. She will work closely with the stations to drive business strategy and long-term plans, providing leadership and direction to the stations' finance and broadcast operations teams.

Siegel most recently served as vice president of strategy for Disney Media Networks, managing the strategy team and working directly with the business units to develop long-term vision and growth strategies. She was responsible for evaluating new business opportunities and potential investments and acquisitions as well as driving deal negotiations and supporting the development of digital, brand, ad sales, distribution, product and programming growth initiatives. During her tenure, Siegel forged significant commercial relationships with external partners and collaborated with colleagues across the company on proprietary new ventures, including with ESPN on cross-division initiatives and Lucasfilm ILMxLAB to bring unique storytelling experiences to the Disney|ABC brands. She was instrumental in leading work on developing a strategic vision for the digital transformation of television content. In this role, she has also worked closely with the stations, becoming immersed in the opportunities in local and the ongoing transformation of the broadcast station business.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Lisa over the last few years in her current role at The Walt Disney Company and eagerly welcome her passion, collaborative spirit and strategic business acumen to our local teams," said McMahon. "Lisa brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our stations that will complement our existing business and make us stronger and better able to support each other as we develop and grow our brands for the future."

In 1998, Siegel was a founding employee at Scient, a global technology systems consulting firm that grew to 1,200 employees and had a peak market cap in excess of $8 billion. As director of Corporate Development and Corporate Strategy, she was responsible for evaluating and executing all partnership opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions, in addition to managing strategic aspects of the company's European expansion effort. Siegel originally started her career at Disney in 1992 in the Corporate Strategic Planning group, supporting the Parks and Resorts, and International Television business units. She went on to serve as manager, Food and Beverage Operations and Development, Walt Disney World, where she led a team to develop Epcot's First Annual International Food and Wine Festival.

Siegel graduated with Distinction from Stanford University, achieving bachelor's degrees in both quantitative economics, and Slavic languages and literature. She also earned a Master of Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Photo credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman





