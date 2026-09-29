Lisa Leslie Recalls Kobe Bryant's Influence and Getting Her Own Statue
The WNBA legend opens up about a landmark career honor and a friendship that shaped her path.
Lisa Leslie sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to talk about two major milestones in her basketball career: her connection to Kobe Bryant and the unveiling of her own statue, a recognition that places her among a small group of athletes honored with a permanent likeness.
Leslie used the appearance to reflect on what Bryant meant to her over the course of her career, sharing memories of the late Lakers star as part of a wider conversation about the impact he had on those around him in basketball. She also spoke about the significance of having a statue made in her honor, describing what it means to see her own legacy memorialized in that way.
The conversation gave Hudson's studio audience insight into Leslie's perspective on a career that has included both personal milestones and public recognition, with the statue serving as a marker of how far her legacy in the sport has traveled since her playing days.
Much of the segment centered on Leslie's own words about Bryant and the statue, offering viewers a firsthand account of what both moments meant to her rather than a secondhand retelling of her achievements.
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