Lionsgate Will Produce KNIVES OUT Sequel

Deadline reports that Lionsgate has planned a sequel to Knives Out - it was hinted that this sequel will set up a whole franchise.

Rian Johnson directed the mystery, which starred Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.

The film is a contemporary spin on an Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery with Craig's private investigator Benoit Blanc at the center of the tale.

"I had such a good time making it, such a great time working with Daniel, and now just seeing that audiences are responding to it, the idea of continuing it on seems like it would just be a blast," Johnson said. "But there's a lot that has to happen before that can happen, first and foremost being writing a script. So, we'll see."

Read the original story on Deadline.





