Liam Payne's New Single 'Sunshine' Will Be Featured in RON'S GONE WRONG

Liam Payne's new single, Sunshine, which will be released on August 27 via Capitol Records, will be featured in 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation's "Ron's Gone Wrong." The animated film opens in theaters around the world this October. Pre-order / save the track here.

Ahead of its official release later this month, Liam will give fans an early taster of the feel-good single with a teaser clip going live on TikTok tomorrow with users able to add the preview to their own videos and creations on the platform.

Liam said: "I am such a big fan of Disney, so to be working on this is a dream come true. I can't wait for you all to hear Sunshine and to see 'Ron's Gone Wrong.' It has been a lot of fun!"

"Ron's Gone Wrong" is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box." Ron's hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship. "Ron's Gone Wrong" features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, Thomas Barbusca.

Payne also voices a character in the film, which is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith with Octavio E. Rodriguez co-directing. The script is written by Peter Baynham & Smith. Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay produce, with Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch, Smith and Baynham serving as executive producers.

Platinum-selling Payne has sold more than 23 million singles and over three million albums as a solo artist since One Direction. He released his debut solo album, "LP1," in December, 2019 on Capitol Records, which included the smash hit singles "Strip That Down," "Polaroid" and "Familiar." He has been streamed a total of 5.1 billion times. liampayneofficial.com