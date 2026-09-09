Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi Break Down Playing CIA Operators in 'The Fix'

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Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi stopped by TODAY to discuss their new action thriller, 'The Fix,' diving into what drew them to playing CIA operators and the emotional weight behind the story. Levi, who also executive produced the film, described the project as a departure from his previous work, saying it was 'awesome to be able to spread my wings a little bit.'

Neeson used the conversation to reflect on the psychological toll carried by real special forces personnel, telling TODAY that 'these guys have had to do things, extraordinary things, to keep us all alive.' His comments framed the film's action premise within a more serious discussion of post traumatic stress experienced by those in high stakes military and intelligence work.

For Levi, the appearance offered a chance to discuss stepping outside his usual on-screen persona by taking on both a starring role and a producing credit on 'The Fix.' He characterized the experience as an opportunity to explore new creative territory rather than repeat past projects.

The TODAY conversation centered on the human cost behind covert operations, with both actors using their characters as a lens to talk about resilience and sacrifice. Neeson's remarks in particular underscored the film's attempt to ground its thriller elements in the lived experience of operatives who rarely receive public recognition.

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