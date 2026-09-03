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Photos: Elnaaz Norouzi to Star in THE FIX Opposite Liam Neeson & Zachary Levi

The Iran-set thriller follows former CIA operatives on a dangerous mission after an Afghanistan operation goes wrong.

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Photos: Elnaaz Norouzi to Star in THE FIX Opposite Liam Neeson & Zachary Levi

Elnaaz Norouzi is set to star opposite Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in THE FIX, an Iran-set thriller hitting theaters nationwide September 11 on 1600 screens.

Photos: Elnaaz Norouzi to Star in THE FIX Opposite Liam Neeson & Zachary Levi Image

Photos: Elnaaz Norouzi to Star in THE FIX Opposite Liam Neeson & Zachary Levi Image

Photos: Elnaaz Norouzi to Star in THE FIX Opposite Liam Neeson & Zachary Levi Image

Photos: Elnaaz Norouzi to Star in THE FIX Opposite Liam Neeson & Zachary Levi Image

In THE FIX, Norouzi stars as 'Zara' in the thriller, which follows a group of former CIA operatives who enter Tehran on a dangerous mission after their operation in Afghanistan goes wrong. The role marks Norouzi's second major Hollywood feature following Kandahar opposite Gerard Butler.

Born in Tehran and raised in Germany as a refugee before building her career in India and now Hollywood, Norouzi has a uniquely global story. Fluent in Farsi, German, English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi, she has built an audience across Europe, the Middle East, South Asia and North America while moving between film, television, fashion and music.

Norouzi first broke out globally in Netflix's 'Sacred Games' and has since appeared in projects including Apple TV+'s 'Tehran' and Amazon Prime Video's 'Made in Heaven.'

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