Liam Gallagher's MTV UNPLUGGED Airs Tonight

Tonight MTV presents a very special edition of MTV Unplugged,featuring universal rock 'n' roll megastar Liam Gallagher, live from Hull City Hall. This very special broadcast will be beamed across MTV's global network of channels and platforms in nearly 180 territories. The special one-off, one-hour set will air tonight at 9pm ET in the U.S. on MTV Live.

The Grammy® and Emmy® award-winning music series will showcase the iconic singer/songwriter and former Oasis frontman playing well-loved hits in an intimate setting performing a rare acoustic set that will include tracks from his brand new, internationally acclaimed album WHY ME? WHY NOT., songs from his critically lauded debut solo album As You Were, and maybe some Oasis classics.

Since its debut in 1989, MTV UNPLUGGED has featured unforgettable performances from artists including Jay-Z, Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam and, in more recent specials, Shawn Mendes and Biffy Clyro.

Why Me? Why Not., is out now via Warner Records. Gallagher's sophomore release was written by Gallagher along with producers Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, and recorded in both Los Angeles and London. Wyatt and Kurstin previously contributed with writing and producing Gallagher's universally acclaimed debut solo album As You Were. Why Me? Why Not. is available in various formats including CD, digital and a collectible D2C package which compiles a deluxe CD, a sun yellow vinyl album and a one-sided etched 12" which features three deluxe bonus tracks along with a demo recording that's exclusive to this format - all packaged in a hardcover book with two art prints and a poster.

Liam Gallagher on tour with The Who:

Wed Oct 09 Chase Center San Francisco, CA

Fri Oct 11 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Sun Oct 13 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Wed Oct 16 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl/ UCSD San Diego, CA

Sat Oct 19 T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA

Mon Oct 21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

Thur Oct 24 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA





