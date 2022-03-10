Letterkenny Live! U.S. Tour Starts Today Featuring Nine Cast Members, New Sketches & More

Today, the stars of the wildly popular award-winning Crave and Hulu Original Series LETTERKENNY return to the stage for the first time since March 2020 to bring the acclaimed 90-minute comedy experience "PUPPERS GOLDEN LAGER PRESENTS LETTERKENNY LIVE!" to the U.S.

Setting out with two sold out shows in Portland tonight, Letterkenny Live! stars Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), Mark Forward (Coach) and Jacob Tierney (Pastor Glen), and the tour launches TODAY in Portland, OR, and travels to major cities across the U.S. including: Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Washington, and more before wrapping in Minneapolis on May 4. The highly anticipated live event is produced by New Metric Media.

The hit comedy series "Letterkenny" revolves around the dustups Wayne (Keeso) and his pals get into with their small-town rivals. For the hicks, skids and hockey players of Letterkenny, getting your ass kicked is a legitimate concern on a day-to-day basis. Now in its 10th season, watch "Letterkenny" streaming exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Crave in Canada. And watch for the new spin-off "Shoresy" which debuts on Hulu later this spring.

Created by Jared Keeso who is also executive producer, co-writer and star, Letterkenny is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with WildBrain and Playfun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund.

Jacob Tierney is executive producer, director, and co-writer and Mark Montefiore is executive producer for New Metric Media. For Bell Media, Chris Kelley is Production Executive; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Tory Jennings is Director, Content, Crave; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News, Bell Media.

Tour Dates

Mar 10 - Portland, OR - REVOLUTION Hall (2 SHOWS)

Mar 12 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Mar 13 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

Mar 16 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Mar 17 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center

Mar 19 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

Mar 21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Mar 23 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre (2 SHOWS)

Mar 24 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Theatre at Grand Prairie

Mar 25 - Houston, TX - Lillie and Roy Cullen Theater

Mar 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion #

Mar 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre #

Mar 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at Ace Hotel

Apr 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at Ace Hotel

Apr 2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan

Apr 6 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Apr 7 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

Apr 9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Apr 10 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

Apr 12 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

Apr 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Apr 15 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora (2 SHOWS) #

Apr 16 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall #

Apr 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Apr 20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

Apr 22 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

Apr 23 - New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square

Apr 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Apr 26 - Nashville, TN - Andrew Jackson Hall

Apr 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

Apr 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 1 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

May 2 - Kalamazoo, MI - Miller Auditorium

May 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

# indicates where due to previous commitments K Trevor Wilson will not be able to perform on Letterkenny Live! In his absence, Letterkenny Live! will be joined by Jacob Tierney