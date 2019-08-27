Leslie Jones is Leaving SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Variety reports that beloved "Saturday Night Live" cast member will leave the long-running sketch comedy series after five seasons of writing and performing.

Sources told Variety that Jones is developing a Netflix comedy special and is exploring her options in film upon her exit.

Jones was best known on the show for her "Weekend Update" segments, where she appeared as herself and mercilessly flirted with "Update" host Colin Jost.

She appeared in Paul Feig's all-female "Ghostbusters" remake in 2016, and will appear in the upcoming sequel "Coming 2 America." She also appeared in Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck."

Read the original story on Variety.





