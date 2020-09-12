Learn How DANCING WITH THE STARS is Adapting to Production During the Pandemic

Dancing With The Stars returns to ABC on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Dancing With The Stars returns, airing on ABC on Monday, September 14, 2020. People involved with the show recently chatted with Variety about what they are doing to make sure the show remains COVID-safe.

Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment's SVP of alternative series, specials and late night programming, says that it was difficult to cast this season due to the pandemic.

"There was certainly a fair share of celebrities, who rightly so, said, 'I'm really nervous ABOUT THE BUSINESS and it could be interesting next season but DON'T think I can do this right now," Mills recalls. "But most people, I think especially after hearing how the precautions and the safety measures that were being put in, were game."

"The couple's safety obviously is absolutely paramount," Llinares said. "What it comes down to really is two things - first of all, regularly testing the couples. Both the pros and the celebrities are being tested incredibly regularly. They'll be tested five days a week, which goes above and beyond anything in the guidelines. Secondly, it's about social distancing."

The pros will quarantine solo, so that if someone does test positive, it will not shut down the whole production.

There will be no audience, no in-house band, no sky-lounge area, and no extra dancers. There will simply be lights and LED screens.

"Our set design has done an amazing job of making this look almost like it was always meant to be this way," Llinares says.

Read more on Variety.

