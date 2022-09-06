Lea Michele, Katy Perry & More Will Appear on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW This Week

"The Drew Barrymore Show," the nationally syndicated daytime show hosted by Drew Barrymore, returns for its third season on Monday, September 12th, with a star-studded premiere week lineup and exclusive sit-down interviews.

On, Monday, September 12th, Drew kicks-off her Season 3 premiere by reuniting with "Barbarian" actor and ex-boyfriend Justin Long. On Tuesday, September 13th, Drew takes the show on the road to join Katy Perry on-site at her Las Vegas residency, PLAY.

On Wednesday, September 14th, actress Selma Blair opens up to Drew about writing her memoir, in which she details her alcohol abuse and long undiagnosed battle with multiple sclerosis. On Thursday, September 15th, Drew is joined by Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton, who share what it was like going on adventures with some of the world's boldest and bravest women for their new docuseries.

On Friday, September 16th, Drew kicks off her new signature segment "Drewber," with actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba joining Drew in her mini-van for a lively conversation while cruising around New York City.

Week two kicks-off with Drew on-location at New York's August Wilson Theater for an exclusive sit-down with "Funny Girl" star Lea Michele, who shares what it's been like landing her dream role of Fanny Brice. The week continues with Danny DeVito, Regina Hall, Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil, John Boyega and more stopping by. Plus, Cameron Diaz is hopping into Drew's mini-van for an all-new "Drewber."

The fun continues all season long with guests including George Clooney, Susan Sarandon, Tyler Perry, Serena Williams, Nick Kroll, Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Jon Hamm, Hilary Swank, Naomi Watts, Constance Wu and many more.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" is optimism TV, bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience. Known world-wide for her infectious brand of humor and positivity, host Drew Barrymore shares her undeniably relatable point of view on the show while celebrating every part of humanity along the way.

Drew's creating a movement to march in the army of optimism with a multi-topic format. She elevates, inspires and entertains in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests. Join Drew and her Drew's News co-host Ross Mathews every day as they break down the most surprising and compelling stories from pop culture to human-interest and beyond.

The nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore, Jason Kurtz and Marianne Schaberg are executive producers.