LeAnn Rimes Releases COYOTE UGLY 20th Anniversary MegaMix

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter LeAnn Rimes is transporting fans back to the early 2000s with the release of the Coyote Ugly 20th Anniversary MegaMix remixed by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Audé on Curb Records. The mix includes a mashup of the four most iconic songs from the cult-classic film: "The Right Kind Of Wrong," "But I Do Love You," "Please Remember," and the chart-topping "Can't Fight The Moonlight" written by prolific songwriter Diane Warren. The MegaMix is available to purchase and download here: https://lnk.to/CoyoteUgly

Belting out these anthems will be easy with the accompanying lyric video, which also doubles as the perfect karaoke companion. Watch below.

"It was like going down memory-lane working with my friend Dave Audé on the Coyote Ugly MegaMix," said Rimes. "Looking back 20 years later, it's crazy to see how big of an impact the movie had on Pop culture and how recognized the soundtrack is. I hope that Dave's remixes help dig up some nostalgic memories and lead to some epic dance parties!"

Following the MegaMix release, each of the tracks in the mix will be dropped individually over the next four weeks, offering a fresh spin on the Pop culture anthems. Tune in to LeAnn's social and streaming platforms to be on the lookout for when those drop.

