Lawrence Schulman's GARLAND Volume III to Publish via BearManor Media

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BearManor Media will publish Lawrence Schulman's third volume on Judy Garland, GARLAND: That's Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland, Volume III, in the Spring of 2028. It will include a Foreword by Will Friedwald and an Afterword by John Kelsch. Following the publication in 2023 of the first two volumes, which got rave reviews and excellent sales, he will include all his critical writings on Garland between 2023 and 2028.

Lawrence Schulman, a graduate of Stony Brook University, the Sorbonne and CREAR, a school for film and video studies in Gouvieux, France, is an award-winning music producer critic and translator who has produced and compiled numerous CD sets devoted to Judy Garland in the past three decades. A collector and audiophile, Schulman has worked with such distinguished mastering engineers as Robert Parker, Jon M. Samuels, Gary Galo, Peter Rynston, Robin Cherry, Peter Reynolds, Nick Dellow, and Richard Moore. His talk on Garland, 'Moments of Magic,' has been heard in New York, Boston, and various venues in Maine, where he resides.

While living in Paris between 1971 and 1997, he taught and translated, and currently translates for the French website OpusHD.net, which specializes in classical high-resolution recordings. During his Paris years he also worked for French Public Radio as a producer and host. He has written sound recording and book reviews for the ARSC Journal since 1994, as well as four original articles, including his latest on Carly Simon.

His translation from the French of Bertrand Tessier's Judy Garland: Splendor and Downfall of a Legend, for which he also provided a Foreword, was published by BearManor Media in 2023. His 2-volume book on Judy Garland, entitled Garland: That's Beyond Entertainment—Reflections on Judy Garland, was published by BearManor Media in 2023. His next book, FREE: Words on Music by a High-Def Critic in an MP3 World, was published by BearManor Media in 2024.

Based on his 2024 ARSC Journal article on singer-songwriter Peter Allen, which won the 2024 ARSC Journal Best Article of the Year Award, his book Peter Allen: Somebody's Angel – The Boy from Oz in the Key of Camp was published by BearManor Media in 2025 and was followed by UNFETTERED: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume II in 2026, again from BearManor Media. He has also written an Afterword for the book version of the play Heartbreaker: Two Months With Judy Garland – The Play With Music & Lyrics By John Meyer, which came out from BearManor Media in 2026.

He has two books in the works for 2027: I Don't Mean This Harshly, However: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume III, with a Foreword by Tim Brooks, from BearManor Media to be published in the Spring of 2027 and I Am Judy Garland: A Photographed Life, with a Foreword by James Fisher and an Afterword by Jane Evelyn Atwood, to be published by Globe Pequot/Lyons Press in the Fall of 2027. He is scheduled to give a talk on Judy Garland at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on June 10, 2028. He is represented by Alice Speilburg, head of The Speilburg Literary Agency.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 16 Hrs 09 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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