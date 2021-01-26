Law&Crime Launches New Podcast OBJECTIONS: BY ADAM KLASFELD

Law&Crime, the leading live trial and true crime network, announces the launch of a new podcast "Objections: by Adam Klasfeld." Hosted by renowned Investigative Reporter Adam Klasfeld, "Objections'' adds to Law&Crime's growing podcast lineup with the first episode available to listeners today.

Klasfeld will lead listeners through the top legal stories of the week. In each episode, Klasfeld will drill into the public record, interview the newsmakers in each case and feature top experts among various legal fields, who will provide commentary and insight on each story.

In the first episode to be released today, Klasfeld is joined by former federal prosecutor Aitan Goelman, who brings his insight and experience from prosecuting the Oklahoma City bombing case 25 years ago, to examine the insurrection at the Capitol building, including the role that conspiracy theories played in sparking the violence. The episode will also feature never-before-released tapes of Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood fighting with his former law partners, who accuse him of assault, fraud, and "erratic, hostile, abusive, and threatening" behavior. The tapes-clippings from seven recordings submitted to a Georgia court-open a window into the man who became tied to former President Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

"I am thrilled that Law&Crime is producing my debut podcast and giving me a New Medium and platform to lay out the facts and explore the most pressing legal issues of the day," said Adam Klasfeld. "Alongside my listeners, we will have the ability to hear from the top legal experts across the country on how we can hold power accountable and move forward positively from these headlines."

"Objections" adds to Law&Crime's growing lineup of podcasts, including the top-rated "Court Junkie" and "Untold Stories," which dives into the history and legal arguments of the Civil Rights Movement. Podcast listeners can download and listen to episodes of the Law&Crime-produced "Objections: by Adam Klasfeld" for free from a Desktop, iPhone, iPod Touch or Android device directly via LawandCrime.com and Apple Podcasts.

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the 24/7 linear and OTT network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis. Created by TV's top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.