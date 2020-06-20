Laurissa Romain Guest Stars On THE POLITICIAN

Laurissa Romain (South Pacific), Guest Stars as Susan in the Second Season of Ryan Murphy's hit show on Netflix, "The Politician", starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Joe Carroll, Bette Midler, Judith Light and David Corenswet. Her episode was Directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton and cast by Alexa Fogel. Laurissa has been Nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Short Film, "You Were Always" in the NICE International Film Festival 2020, which will run online June 22-26, 2020. https://www.filmfestinternational.com/nice/

"You Were Always" was Written and Directed by Peter Westervelt, Produced by 3 Neon Signs, (Krysta Rodgriguez and Jeff H. Davis) also featured Actor, Granit Lahu. Laurissa 'Lala' Romain is an Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Model, and Native New Yorker, raised in Hell's Kitchen. "Lala" has been working as and actor since she was a young child appearing on Broadway in Lincoln Center's revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's South Pacific as Ngana. Lala's film work includes Spike Lee's, "Son Of The South", Chris Rock's "Top Five", "You Were Always" and "Kurt". Some of her TV work also includes TBS' "Are We There Yet". Her most recent stage work includes, "Oswald the Musical" and The Origin Irish Theatre Festival's Award Winning Play, "The 8th".

