Laurie Metcalf, Stephen Colbert & More Join Netflix's CAROL & THE END OF THE WORLD

Netflix announced a line up of guest cast who voice characters in the limited animated series Carol & The End of the World premiering December 15th on Netflix.

The guest stars includes Alison Brie, Barkhad Abdi, Danny Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Kurtwood Smith, Laurie Metcalf, LeVar Burton, Stephen Colbert, and Tim Heidecker.

With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent FOR THE PEOPLE of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses.

The regular cast includes Martha Kelly, Beth Grant, Lawrence Pressman, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Mel Rodriguez, Bridget Everett, Michael Chernus and Delbert Hunt.

All 10, 30-minute episodes of the animated limited series will drop on December 15.

Watch the new trailer here: