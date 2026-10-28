Laurie Berkner to Present Holiday Shows at Cahn Auditorium

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Kids' music performer Laurie Berkner is returning to the Chicago area for two festive solo holiday concerts on Saturday, December 5 at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston, IL.

Due to popular demand, because Laurie's 11:00 a.m. performance on December 5 is sold out, a second show at 3:00 p.m. has been added.

'I am so excited to be coming back to Evanston to play TWO shows this December!' says Laurie Berkner. 'I love performing my holiday shows, and it's an extra special treat to share this fun, celebratory music with my fans in the Chicagoland area. And of course, we'll also be doing plenty of dancing, jumping, and marching together!'

Laurie's holiday concerts have something for everyone, no matter what they celebrate. At her Evanston shows, Laurie will play a mix of traditional songs like 'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Jingle Bells' and songs from her well-loved albums, A Laurie Berkner Christmas and Another Laurie Berkner Christmas, including 'Candy Cane Jane' and Hanukkah songs 'Candle Chase' and 'The Dreidel Song.' Fans can also look forward to an array of Laurie's greatest hits, such as 'We Are The Dinosaurs,' 'Victor Vito,' and 'Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),' along with recent fan favorites like 'Waiting for the Elevator' and 'Chipmunk at the Gas Pump' and several catchy numbers from Laurie's new album Walking With The Penguins.

Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads). Laurie hopes everyone will join in the holiday spirit and dance and sing along!

Laurie Berkner's holiday shows have become a beloved seasonal tradition for many families, as essential as sleigh rides, snowmen, and hot cocoa by the fireside.

About Laurie Berkner

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1.7 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 650 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for nearly 30 years, Laurie has released 18 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin and Nick Jr., appeared regularly on those channels' Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Universal Kids (formerly Sprout TV). She has made multiple appearances on national TV shows such as Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, and more.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues. She is prominently featured in the children's music documentary Happy and You Know It, available on HBO Max.

Laurie spent years as a preschool music teacher before turning to full-time performing. Laurie's children's music originated directly from her work as the music specialist at Rockefeller University's Child & Family Center, their Infant/Toddler Center, the West Side YMCA, and several other NYC preschools. The children Laurie taught were the inspiration for many of her best-loved songs, and Laurie's early childhood classroom experience has, in fact, informed her music and the choices she has made throughout her career.

Event Details

Laurie Berkner LIVE! 'The Greatest Hits Solo Holiday Tour' comes to Evanston, IL

WHEN: Two shows: 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2026

Please note that the 11:00 a.m. show is sold out. Tickets are available for the 3:00 p.m. show.

WHERE: Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston, IL 60201

ADMISSION: $26.50 - $50.50, plus applicable fees. VIP tickets $60.50*, plus applicable fees. A limited number of $60.50 VIP tickets are available.

*VIP tickets include after-show Meet and Greet plus photo opportunity with Laurie.

A $1 donation to Rainbows for All Children is included in each ticket. Rainbows for All Children has, since 1983, supported youth navigating grief of all kinds. Thank you for helping Laurie support this local charity through her friends at Twinkle Arts for Good.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster for the 3:00 p.m. show.

INFORMATION: Call 847-491-2300.







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