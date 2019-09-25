Laura Dern, Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum Will Reprise Their Roles in JURASSIC WORLD 3

Deadline reports that original "Jurassic Park" stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their roles in the third installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise. The film also stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Dern revealed her involvement today at a screening of "Battle at Big Rock."

The last Jurassic World ended with the revived beasts finding their way off the island and into civilization, so it might well be where the next installment of the film goes.

Dern recently starred in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and in "Big Little Lies"; Neill appeared in "Thor: Ragnorak" and "Peter Rabbit"; Goldblum also appeared in "Thor: Ragnorak," and starred recently in "The Mountain."

Read the original story on Deadline.





