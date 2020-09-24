Latinx FATHER OF THE BRIDE Film Coming to Warner Bros.

The film is written by Matt Lopez.

Matt Lopez will write a new film in the "Father of the Bride" franchise for Warner Bros., featuring a Latinx family.

This is the first time a Latinx family will be centered in a "Father of the Bride" film. The original film starred Spencer Tracy, and was remade in 1991 with Steve Martin.

The latest film will tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter's upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. It will be more of a rom-com than previous versions of film

Lopez wrote the scripts for "Bedtime Stories," "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," and "Race to Witch Mountain" for Disney.

