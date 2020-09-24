Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Latinx FATHER OF THE BRIDE Film Coming to Warner Bros.

The film is written by Matt Lopez.

Sep. 24, 2020  
Matt Lopez will write a new film in the "Father of the Bride" franchise for Warner Bros., featuring a Latinx family.

This is the first time a Latinx family will be centered in a "Father of the Bride" film. The original film starred Spencer Tracy, and was remade in 1991 with Steve Martin.

The latest film will tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter's upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. It will be more of a rom-com than previous versions of film

Lopez wrote the scripts for "Bedtime Stories," "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," and "Race to Witch Mountain" for Disney.


