Lara Spencer Helps Homeowners on EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE

One person's trash is another's treasure and Lara Spencer knows that sometimes junk can be worth its weight in gold. In her new HGTV series Everything But the House, premiering with back-to-back episodes on Friday, March 19, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, the GOOD MORNING AMERICA host and star of the Emmy®-award winning competition series FLEA MARKET FLIP works with a team of expert appraisers to help homeowners clear out their houses and cash in on their clutter.

From the basement to the attic, Lara and the appraisal team, including Jacquie Denny, co-founder of the estate sale and auction website Everything But The House, scour homes with a fine-tooth comb to find potentially valuable items that can be listed in competitive online auctions. There's one catch: the promise of big rewards comes with a little risk. To attract millions of eager buyers who want to purchase everything from hand-me-downs and knick-knacks to antique furniture and collectible sneakers, the team begins the bidding at just one dollar.

"A house overrun with stuff can be daunting," said Lara, who also serves as executive producer of the series. "Our team of treasure hunters empties the whole house to find hidden surprises that could be worth hundreds, even thousands, of dollars at auction."

In the premiere episode, a mother ready to retire joins forces with Lara to sort through her lifetime collection of porcelain figurines, decorative sculptures and antique purses. To help meet her $10,000 goal, her son offers his own sports memorabilia, toys and trading cards from childhood. Throughout the season, Lara shows families how they can make big bucks from an endless array of household items, from art to jewelry and turntables to coin collections.

For more photos and behind-the-scenes content from Everything But the House, viewers can visit HGTV.com/EverythingButTheHouse and interact on social media by following @HGTV and using #EverythingButTheHouse on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Fans also can follow Lara on Instagram at @lara.spencer. Each episode of the new series will be available the same day and time as the linear premieres on HGTV GO-Fridays beginning March 19 at 9 p.m.

Photo Credit: HGTV