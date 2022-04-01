Lady Gaga to Perform at the 64th Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga has been confirmed to perform at the 64th Grammy Awards.

The performance was announced by the Recording Academy's official Twitter account.

It's giving... GAGA. ✨ You didn't think we'd show up to Vegas without her did you?



Watch @ladygaga's performance at the #GRAMMYs, April 3 on @CBS. ? pic.twitter.com/OWdn2Zi7dB - Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 1, 2022

Lady Gaga is nominated for five Grammy Awards this year for her recent collaborative album with Tony Bennett. Nominations include Record of the Year and Album of the Year, the duet "I Get a Kick Out of You" and the album "Love for Sale."

Live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and hosted by Trevor Noah, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The telecast will also feature performances by J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, Nas and Chris Stapleton.

In addition, GRAMMY winner Cynthia Erivo, current nominee Leslie Odom Jr., current nominee Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will perform during a special In Memoriam segment, featuring songs of Stephen Sondheim.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos