Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett Partner With ViacomCBS for Three New TV Specials

ViacomCBS has announced a new partnership with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, ahead of the upcoming release of their new album, Love For Sale, which is set to be released October 1. The album honors the songbook of Cole Porter, and is the second and final collaboration album between the powerhouse duo.

Variety reports that the first special to premiere will be a broadcast of "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga", a concert special that was filmed at the pair's sold-out concerts at Radio City Music Hall. The first date coincided with Bennett's 95th birthday, also marking his final public performances. The special will air on CBS the Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend at 8 p.m. ET.

"MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga" is reported to be released after the concert special. Airing this winter on MTV, the special was filmed in June in front of an "intimate audience". MTV Unplugged specials were largely responsible for Bennett's resurgence, with his 1995 MTV Unplugged album going on to win a Grammy.

Finally, "The Lady and the Legend", a new documentary providing "an intimate look into a beautiful friendship and musical partnership that transcends generations", will air on Paramount Plus. The documentary features behind-the-scenes looks at the creation of Love For Sale, as well as the recording process of their first album, "Cheek to Cheek", and their first meeting in 2011.

The new deal also includes the release of several new music videos for the pair's new album, with the "Love For Sale" music video dropping Friday.

Watch the music video for "I Get a Kick Out of You" here: