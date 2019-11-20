Lady Gaga, Tina Fey, & More Join Lineup for OPRAH'S 2020 VISION: YOUR LIFE IN FOCUS TOUR

Today global media leader Oprah Winfrey revealed details of her upcoming tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined), including special guests for all nine arena shows. Oprah will sit down for an intimate one-on-one conversation with Lady Gaga in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Tina Fey in St. Paul, MN, Amy Schumer in Charlotte, NC, Dwayne Johnson in Atlanta, GA, Michelle Obama in Brooklyn, NY, Tracee Ellis Ross in Dallas, TX, Kate Hudson in San Francisco, CA, Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, CA and Gayle King in Denver, CO. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Oprah also shared more about what will take place on stage during each stop of the tour, as she motivates audiences to make 2020 the year of renewal and celebrate all we are meant to be. Guests will participate in an interactive morning session as Oprah leads several workbook exercises and guides attendees to develop their 2020 action plan. Plus, an inspiring speaker will energize audiences with tools and insights to move them toward their healthiest and best lives. Emmy award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough will kick off the afternoon with an exhilarating movement experience leading her KINRGY method. The day will feature a marquee Oprah interview with some of the most influential trailblazers and changemakers who have inspired millions through their unique and powerful wellness stories (names listed above and below). Every city will also highlight remarkable individuals who, by first taking charge of their own health, created a ripple effect of wellness in their community. Oprah will close out the day as only she can, empowering audiences to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph - beginning first and foremost with what makes us well.

Global dance phenomenon Daybreaker will lead an electrifying pre-show dance party for audiences at each stop. Unilever Beauty and Personal Care Brands - Love Beauty and Planet, Degree and Vaseline - have joined the tour to help empower audiences to live stronger, healthier and more confident lives. Each brand will come to life through unique activations that celebrate sustainability, healing and the importance of movement. Kohl's will partner on the tour bringing to life well-being through personal and home style. Attendees will also enjoy a WW customized boxed lunch.

Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour is presented and produced by WW, led by Amy Weinblum, Chief Business Development Officer and Oprah's former Chief of Staff, who is overseeing the launch of WW's live events & experiences business. The show is executive produced by Emmy award-winning producer Jenna Kostelnik Utley, WW's SVP, Content, Production & Experiences and former executive producer for Oprah. The tour is produced in conjunction with Live Nation's Women Nation, the newly formed division dedicated to women driven live events led by Ali Harnell, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Women Nation. For tour updates, go to ww.com/oprah and follow @ww.now on Instagram.

OPRAH'S 2020 VISION: YOUR LIFE IN FOCUS:

Sat Jan 04 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Lady Gaga

Sat Jan 11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Tina Fey

Sat Jan 18 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Amy Schumer

Sat Jan 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Dwayne Johnson

Sat Feb 08 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Michelle Obama

Sat Feb 15 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Tracee Ellis Ross

Sat Feb 22 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Kate Hudson

Sat Feb 29 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Jennifer Lopez

Sat Mar 07 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Gayle KING

Over $1 million from tour proceeds will benefit WW Good, the philanthropic arm of WW that helps bring fresh, healthy food to underserved communities nationwide.







