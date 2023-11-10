Labyrinth Dance Theater to Screen COME BACK ONCE MORE SO I CAN SAY GOODBYE

The piece will screen on Dec 11th.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 2 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 3 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

Labyrinth Dance Theater to Screen COME BACK ONCE MORE SO I CAN SAY GOODBYE

Labyrinth Dance Theater, Sasha Spielvogel/artistic director, will be screening Come Back Once More So I Can Say Goodbye: passion, struggle, loss and freedom, gay life in NYC 1965 - 1995 at the Stonewall Lounge upstairs at the Bar on Monday, December 11th, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Come Back Once More, a dance-theater piece, was originally performed at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater in 2015 and was co-produced with Dancers Over 40; it was fun, sexy, and moving. The production was reprised June 14th - 17th, 2019, and featured a cast of 40 dancers, singers, and musicians from Broadway and major dance companies whose ages ranged from 25 to 75. Come Back utilized video, live original music, vintage recordings, and historic sound bites. The two-act multi-camera show is beautifully edited and runs two hours. Our screening includes an Entr'acte with portraits of loved ones who passed to AIDS. Tony-nominated actor John Herrera reads their names and performs in the show.

Chauncey Dandridge, co-host and tour guide extraordinaire, will meet us at Julius (10th Street and Waverly Place) at 4:00 for a brief history of the historic sip-in at Julius Bar; fabulous burgers, fries and drinks are available for purchase. We then walk 5 minutes over to Stonewall (53 Christopher Street) for the true story behind the Stonewall uprising. Join us anywhere along the route; please keep in mind, the film begins promptly at 6:30. Reservations are not required, but RSVP's are encouraged so we have a general head count. Members of the cast and crew will be in attendance.

To honor those who fought for their rights and lived through the era, our event is a fundraiser for the Stonewall Community Development Corporation, Paul Nagle, Founder and Executive Director. The organization's mission is to see older LGBTQ adults in affordable and welcoming housing, with access to medical and mental health services that meet their unique needs. A suggested donation of $20.00 is much appreciated.

Tickets at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Receives GRAMMY Nomination Photo
STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Receives GRAMMY Nomination

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR receives GRAMMY(R) nomination in the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media.

2
Canadas Drag Race 2024 Tour Kicks Off This February Photo
Canada's Drag Race 2024 Tour Kicks Off This February

TRUE, NORTH, STRONG AND FIERCE! Canada's Drag Race: The Official 2024 Tour kicks off this February. Each double feature show will feature sickening performances from Canada's Drag Race resident judge and Queen of the North, Brooke Lynn Hytes or RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall plus, for the first time in herstory.

3
BLUE BEETLE Begins Streaming On Max Next Week Photo
BLUE BEETLE Begins Streaming On Max Next Week

BLUE BEETLE, the highly anticipated streaming series, is coming to MAX. Don't miss out on this exciting film! From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film BLUE BEETLE, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

4
Video: First Look at HUSH Season Two on ALLBLK Photo
Video: First Look at HUSH Season Two on ALLBLK

The series includes Caryn Ward Ross (ALLBLK’s Monogamy, CW’s Jane the Virgin), Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), TS Madison (Zola, The TS Madison Experience), Khalilah Joi (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), Asiahn (The Chi), Rob Gordon (The Christmas Lottery, Holiday Heartbreak), and more. Watch the video!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
ALADDIN
& JULIET
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS