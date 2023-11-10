Labyrinth Dance Theater to Screen COME BACK ONCE MORE SO I CAN SAY GOODBYE

Labyrinth Dance Theater, Sasha Spielvogel/artistic director, will be screening Come Back Once More So I Can Say Goodbye: passion, struggle, loss and freedom, gay life in NYC 1965 - 1995 at the Stonewall Lounge upstairs at the Bar on Monday, December 11th, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Come Back Once More, a dance-theater piece, was originally performed at the Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater in 2015 and was co-produced with Dancers Over 40; it was fun, sexy, and moving. The production was reprised June 14th - 17th, 2019, and featured a cast of 40 dancers, singers, and musicians from Broadway and major dance companies whose ages ranged from 25 to 75. Come Back utilized video, live original music, vintage recordings, and historic sound bites. The two-act multi-camera show is beautifully edited and runs two hours. Our screening includes an Entr'acte with portraits of loved ones who passed to AIDS. Tony-nominated actor John Herrera reads their names and performs in the show.

Chauncey Dandridge, co-host and tour guide extraordinaire, will meet us at Julius (10th Street and Waverly Place) at 4:00 for a brief history of the historic sip-in at Julius Bar; fabulous burgers, fries and drinks are available for purchase. We then walk 5 minutes over to Stonewall (53 Christopher Street) for the true story behind the Stonewall uprising. Join us anywhere along the route; please keep in mind, the film begins promptly at 6:30. Reservations are not required, but RSVP's are encouraged so we have a general head count. Members of the cast and crew will be in attendance.

To honor those who fought for their rights and lived through the era, our event is a fundraiser for the Stonewall Community Development Corporation, Paul Nagle, Founder and Executive Director. The organization's mission is to see older LGBTQ adults in affordable and welcoming housing, with access to medical and mental health services that meet their unique needs. A suggested donation of $20.00 is much appreciated.

Tickets at Click Here