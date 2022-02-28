Labrinth & Zendaya Release 'I'm Tired' from EUPHORIA

Labrinth and Zendaya have released "I'm Tired," a new track from the popular HBO Max series Euphoria.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson, starring EmmyÂ® winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, the eight-episode second season of EUPHORIA is now streaming on HBO Max.

Season 2 executive producers include Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein. Based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

Season 2 stars EmmyÂ®-winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Season 2 takes place amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Listen to the new track here: