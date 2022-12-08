LOVE & MARRIAGE: D.C. Season Two to Premiere in January

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY that its unscripted series "Love & Marriage: D.C." will bow its second season on Saturday, January 21 at 8pm ET/PT, on the heels of a three-part reunion of the current season of OWN's smash hit "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," hosted by executive producer Carlos KING and kicking off 2023 in dramatic style.

The second season of "Love & Marriage: D.C." will introduce a new power couple to the group, Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, who became instantly smitten on the Potomac iteration of OWN's "Ready to Love" series in 2021, and were engaged earlier this year. T

he series will also continue to follow Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband on-air personality DJ Quicksilva. Viewers can also stay tuned for more of the group's friend, Winter Williams, who came into the circle like a blizzard last season.

Coming up in season two of "Love & Marriage: D.C."

Finding love on TV, the soon-to-be Petties, Joi and Clifton, are new to this tight friendship circle. Wanting to go straight to the courthouse, Joi doesn't want a huge wedding unlike her counterpart, Clifton. How will these nearly newlyweds start their union in peace?

With the launch of her self-discovery book "Do that Sh*t," Ashley is balancing being an author, mom, and entrepreneur, but with her Party Kingpin husband, Quick's busier than ever schedule with more DJ bookings and community events, can this power couple really have it all?

As nearly empty nesters, the Tylers are figuring out their new normal with Erana's luxury wig line ready to launch, and a newly retired Jamie figuring out his next chapter. These DC moguls are everyone's rich auntie and uncle, but with issues in the bedroom, will they finally get it on?

Fighting her way back from friendship isolation, Winter is struggling to find her place - but continues to thrive with her divorce papers finally in hand. Now Winter is creating music and LOOKING FOR love, all while raising her four children.

Also, OWN's most-watched unscripted series, "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," is airing all-new episodes Saturday nights from 8pm - 9pm ET/PT, and will conclude the season with an explosive 3-part reunion special airing December 31, January 7 and January 14 at 8pm ET/PT and hosted by the creator and executive producer of the "Love & Marriage" franchise, Carlos King.

The series features Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow as they navigate their business and friendship relationships in Huntsville, Alabama.

Plus, following part three of the "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" reunion on January 14, OWN will debut a one-hour recap special for "Love & Marriage: D.C." at 9pm ET/PT to get viewers caught up and ready for a new season of drama.

In 2022 to date, the "Love & Marriage" franchise has driven OWN to be Saturday night's #1 cable network among African-American women, and #1 non-sports cable network with African-American households and total viewers.

The current season of "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" is pacing well above its prior season across all key demos, including growth of +44% in Adults 18-49 (229k), +27% in Adults 25-54 (286k) and +13% in total viewers (676k). Additionally, "Love & Marriage: DC" is OWN's most-watched freshman series this year across all key demos.

"Love & Marriage: D.C." is produced for OWN by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King, Angela Dugan, Brent Nisbett, and Tarin Laughlin serving as executive producers. "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America in partnership with OWN, and executive produced by Carlos King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns.

Watch a clip from the reunion here: