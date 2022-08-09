Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LOVE ISLAND USA Becomes Most Streamed Unscripted Original Series on Peacock

LOVE ISLAND USA premiered July 19th with 6 episodes released weekly, Tuesday through Sunday.

Aug. 9, 2022  

In its first three weeks, Peacock's steamier and streamier version of LOVE ISLAND USA has officially been crowned the most streamed Original Unscripted Series on Peacock, and the third largest Original launch overall on the platform.

"LOVE ISLAND USA is clearly resonating with fans and the audience continues to grow with each episode, so we are very excited by the incredible start to the series," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "The rest of this season will not disappoint - more sexy challenges, unexpected twists at the infamous Casa Amor and the organic drama that fans crave."

"LOVE ISLAND USA has soared into the cultural zeitgeist and quickly claimed its place as Peacock's most streamed unscripted Original series to date," said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock & Direct-to-Consumer. "We know LOVE ISLAND fans because we are LOVE ISLAND fans, and our fresh take on LOVE ISLAND USA has migrated the fanbase to Peacock and already become our third largest Original launch overall."

Hosted by actress Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) and narrated by UK comedian and LOVE ISLAND fan favorite Iain Stirling, new episodes of Peacock's new season premieres 6 nights a week at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA, from ITV Entertainment, is hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings where challenges excite and bombshells abound.

Throughout their stay, temptations rise and drama ensues as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or "recouple" with someone new. Islanders are also at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.



